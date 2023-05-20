Search icon
Harrison Ford officially retires from Indiana Jones franchise, says 'I need to sit down and rest'

Harrison Ford became emotional when his upcoming film got a thunderous response at the Cannes premiere.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

Harrison Ford officially retires from Indiana Jones franchise, says 'I need to sit down and rest'
A still of Harrison Ford from Indiana Jones 5

Hollywood star Harrison Ford is officially ready to retire his Indiana Jones character -- the swashbuckling, fedora-wearing adventurer -- a legendary role he has inhabited in five films across 40 years, reports Variety. "Is it not evident?" the 80-year-old actor joked at the Cannes Film Festival`s Friday press conference for the action-adventure. "I need to sit down and rest a little bit."

In returning to the character for one last time, adds Variety, Ford expressed a desire to see "a completion of the five films". He added: "I wanted to see the weight of life on him. I wanted to see him require reinvention. I wanted him to have a relationship that wasn't a flirty movie relationship."

Director James Mangold`s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn't playing in competition, but it`s one of the buzziest premieres at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It marks Ford's return to the festival for the first time since the fourth chapter, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), notes Variety.

Dial of Destiny premiered on Thursday night at the Palais, where, according to Variety, Ford was greeted with a movie star welcome, with thousands of fans screaming his name and the audience inside the theatre showering him with applause. He also received a tribute award to celebrate his lengthy Hollywood career, ranging from blockbusters such as Star Wars and Blade Runner 2049 to The Fugitive and Witness.

"It`s indescribable. I felt ... I can`t even tell you," an emotional Ford said while reflecting on the prior night. "It`s just extraordinary to see a relic of your life as it passes by. With the warmth of this place and sense of community, the welcome is unimaginable. It makes me feel good." Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release in cinemas on June 30.

