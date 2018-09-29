Gal Gadot in talks to star in Kenneth Branagh's 'Death on the Nile'

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is in negotiations to star in the Death on the Nile, Twentieth Century Fox's follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express.

If the talks are finalised, the 33-year-old actor will portray socialite Linnet Doyle, recently married to the former fiance of a past friend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kenneth Branagh is expected to come back as the director and reprise his role of the mustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, though a deal is yet to be signed.

Based on celebrated author Agatha Christies novel of the same name, the follow-up will chronicle Poirots vacation in Egypt where he discovers a murder on the banks the Nile as a love triangle goes bad.

The book has been previously adapted into a 1978 film, with Peter Ustinov as Poirot along with Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith, among others.