From Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: Here's a quick throwback to all Spider-Man films you should watch

All the 90's guy has grown up watching films of wall-crawling, friendly neighbourhood 'Spider-Man,' played 'Spider-Man' video games on the 16-bit console, collected dozens of tattoos, tazos, toy figures, and whatnot. Spider-Man is not just a superhero, he's been a pop-culture icon that has attained cult status, and it will stay intact for a long time. The year 2021 is ending with a bang, and Tom Holland and his team are responsible for it. 'Spider-Man No Way Home' has been released with much fanfare, and the film is nothing less than a treat. Well, if you are planning to watch the film, read our review. In the latest instalment, Peter is facing multiple villains from other universes, and before you hop on to the new film, here's a quick throwback to all the previous films.

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Let's start with the film from where it all begins. The 2002 action-adventure starred Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, James Franco in primary roles. Tobey played the titular role of the web-slinger and the film deals with the life of Peter, who is studious but an introvert by nature. He gets bitten by a radioactive spider and then possesses the superpowers of a spider. Apart from the world-building, the antagonist Dr Norman Osborn, a gifted scientist who turns into a monstrous Green Goblin (played brilliantly by Willem) helps to put up an amazing show. The movie ends up with Green Goblin killing himself with his glider, whereas his son and Peter's best friend Harry Osborn (James) vouches to avenge his father's death.

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

The follow-up of the 'Spider-Man' takes him and the franchise to a new level. We get deeper into Peter's world. He's struggling in living his dual identity. His love, MJ (Kirsten) dates another hunk. His friend, Harry hates him, as he doesn't tell him about Spider-Man, even though he's providing Spidey's pictures to a newspaper. After all of these, Spider-Man confronts Dr Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), a proficient scientist who tends to change fusion energy with an artificial sun and his mechanical arms. However, after an accident, he losses his wife, and control of his mechanical arms, owing to which, he turns evil and decides to be the supreme. Peter faces professional and personal setbacks, and it affects his powers. The journey of Peter going from a superhero to a normal guy and back is entertaining.

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Here's the threequel to the Raimivere (These three movies was helmed by Sam Raimi) which continues with the life of Peter. He decides to pop the question to his love, MJ. But, his past and an entity from outer space take him to a darker place. As far as the reception is concerned, unlike the prequels, 'Spider-Man 3' received a mixed response. People found the narrative scattered and the inclusiveness of the three villains forceful. This was the last film of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man.

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

After the mixed reception of 'Spider-Man 3,' the fourth part of the film got scrapped, and five years later, we got a reboot of the character, 'The Amazing Spider-Man.' Andrew Garfield replaced Tobey and he become the web-slinging superhero. The narrative of the film is similar to the 2002 film, but we get to know about Peter's parents. On the other side, Peter's high school professor and his father's colleague, Dr Curtis Corners conducts an experiment on himself that turns him into a lizard. Andrew's interpretation of Parker met with a diverse response, but the film was a hit on box-office.

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Two years after the reboot, the sequel of 'The Amazing Spider-Man' was released with much anticipation. The ambitious film carries the story of Peter (Andrew) struggling in holding his love Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), uncovering secrets of his father, and fighting new rivals. The film introduces us to Electro (Jamie Foxx), Rhino (Paul Giamatti), and Jr. Goblin (Dane DeHaan). Peter's losses his love MJ, she dies in the climactic battle and that breaks him. However, Gwen's college convocation speech inspires him to bounce back into action. As far as the reception is concerned, the movie was considered as an improvement from its prequel, but it underperformed at the box office, due to which the future films of the franchise were shelved, and the character was rebooted. Again.

'Spider-Man Homecoming' (2017)

After Tobey and Andrew, Tom Holland donned the Spidey mask and he first appeared as the web-slinger, Spider-Man in 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016). Homecoming serves as the first film from Holland's series. The film deals with a naive, immature kid from high school, Peter, who's under Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr) mentorship, and he gets an opportunity to make his own identity. However, he makes some mistakes, and that irks Tony, but Peter learns his way out and fights Vulture (Micheal Keaton) with bravery. By the end of the film, Tony offers him to be a part of 'The Avengers,' but Peter refuses.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

After undoing the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), Spider-Man returns into action. This time he gets help from magician Mysterio, and he also obtains Tony's special gadget. As the movie progresses, we get to know that Mysterio has ulterior motives and he aims to be the next Icon after Tony Stark. In the end, Peter wins but moments before dying, Mysterio records a video, frames him for being an evildoer, blames him for the attacks, and reveals his identity.