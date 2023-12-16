Friends actor Matthew Perry died of acute effects of Ketamine, reveals autopsy

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy prior to his death, reportedly for depression and anxiety.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry, 54, died from the acute effects of ketamine, according to the toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. Contributing factors in Perry's death included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder), Variety reported.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy prior to his death, reportedly for depression and anxiety. The toxicology report stated, "At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression." Ketamine is illegally used as a recreational drug for its numbing and hallucinogenic effects.

"There were trace amounts of ketamine detected in the stomach contents. He was reported to be receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. Per the Medical Examiner Investigator's report, his last known treatment was 1.5 weeks prior to death, and the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less," the report added.

No alcohol was detected in his system by the autopsy report. Nor were there any traces of other drugs such as cocaine, heroin or fentanyl.The examiner's report does not specify how or when Perry had consumed the fatal dose of ketamine.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom 'Friends', was found unconscious in his home's hot tub on October 28. Perry's untimely demise left his fans, family, and colleagues extremely heartbroken.

Following his death, the Friends cast wrote about their experiences with Perry and how much his character, Chandler Bing, meant. Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribiani on Friends, shared a post on Instagram with a carousel of images and a heartfelt note for Perry. He wrote, "Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life." "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites," Courteney Cox wrote.

Taking to Instagram, David Schwimmer wrote, "Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers." He also shared a picture with Matthew from one of his favourite moments spent with him on the 'Friends' set.

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around--'Could there BE any more clouds?'," he added.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day..," Jennifer Aniston posted.