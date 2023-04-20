Search icon
Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel must escape huge bombs, exploding dams to beat Jason Momoa, who is out to break his 'family'

Fast X trailer sees some high-octane action, death-defying stunts, and more fast cars.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

A fiery stunt from Fast X trailer

The second trailer of the tenth instalment in the Fast Saga – Fast X – was released on Thursday morning. The film, which sees Vin Diesel’s iconic character Dom face off against a new threat, brings back several names from the franchise, including fan favourites Jason Statham and John Cena, while casting Jason Momoa as the villain.

The trailer opens with the ‘family’, led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), racing across the streets of Vatican, while the film’s bad guy – Jason Momoa – is hunting them with a very large, spherical bomb. What follows is lots of mayhem, fast cars, and exploding Vatican. We once again see how the villain holds a grudge against Dom for something he did in Fast and Furious 5.

Dom calls in the cavalry and some old and familiar faces return in Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Jakob Torreto (John Cena), Han Lue (Sung Kan), and even the not-so-friendly Cipher (Charlize Theron). The high-octane montage shows some more exploding cars, fast-paced chases, and fist fights between the principal characters.

The film’s synoppsis reads: “No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.”

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fat X is the tenth and penultimate instalment in the Fast and Furious Franchise. The film alo stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jordana Brewster, with Helen Mirren.

