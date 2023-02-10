Search icon
Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel and his ‘family’ face off against Jason Momoa as cars fly and choppers explode. Watch

Fast X, starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, John Cena, is the latest instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel and his ‘family’ face off against Jason Momoa as cars fly and choppers explode. Watch
Fast X stars Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa

The much-anticipated trailer of Fast X, the latest instalment in the Fast and the Furious saga, was released on Friday evening worldwide. The film, which continues The Fast Saga and seen Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew take their war against Cipher (Charlize Theron) further as they face a new adversary – Jason Momoa. John Cena and Jason Statham – who played antagonists in the series earlier – both return to assist Dom and his crew this time around. The film also brings Brie Larson into the fold of the franchise.

The trailer opens with Rita Moreno’s character talk to Dominic and his crew about how they have had a tough path but they are now building a ‘magnificent family’. We are then introduced to Dante (Jason Momoa), the new mysterious new villain, who promises Dom to make him ‘learn about fear’. It is revealed that Dante was crossed by the crew when they stole a safe in Fast Five, and he is now out for revenge.

What follows is an exhilarating montage of flying cars, exploding buildings, and some physics-defying car chases. There are throwbacks and references to previous films from the franchise as Dom says it used to about winning and racing. More exploding cars, races, and high-flying action sequences follow as the entire star cast of the franchise comes together for one star-studded reunion.

Fast X also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, and Cardi B. The film will release worldwide on May 19, 2023.

The Fast and Furious franchise began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, which starred Diesel and the late Paul Walker. So far, ten films in the franchise have released – including the spinoff Hobbs and Shaw – collectively earning $6.6 billion globally. Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious both earned over a billion dollar each and are among the highest-grossing films ever.

