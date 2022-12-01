Vin Diesel remembers Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker, writes 'nine years, love you..'

Vin Diesel/Instagram

On the ninth anniversary of his friend and co-star Paul Walker's terrible death in a 2013 car accident, Vin Diesel paid tribute to the actor.

Walker was 40 years old at the time of the deadly vehicle accident in Santa Clarita, California, on November 30, 2013, and the Fast and the Furious actor, 55, shared a photo of the two of them online.

He wrote, 'Nine years… love you and miss you.'

Days after his death, Vin Diesel had written, “Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now… and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us… on me.”

Cody Walker's brother spoke to TMZ last year and praised Diesel for continuing to pay tribute to his late brother.

"I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would get a real kick out of where it's gone. It's gotten so crazy. It's a wild, wild ride at this point," said Cody, who briefly appeared in Furious 7 while helping the franchise write off Walker's character.

"I can't speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character," Cody added. "They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started."

On November 30, 2013, Walker perished in an automobile accident. He was 40. Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody were recruited to fill in for him for the rest of the shoot because he was in the process of filming Fast 7 at the time, and then his face was digitally added to their bodies.