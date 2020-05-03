COVID-19: American actress Kate Bosworth supports 'I For India', urges people to be kind

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar organized a fundraiser called 'I For India'. They managed to bring in renowned celebrities not only from Bollywood but also Hollywood. One such celebrity was American actress Kate Bosworth, who came out in support of the cause of donations for COVID-19.

She was seen in a mini clip, where she shared the message to stay kind. "It's important to stand together and remember to be kind," said Kate in the live Facebook video.

Kate is most remembered for her movie 'Superman Returns' and the Netflix mini-series 'The I-Land'. She was also the producer for the show which released in 2019. On the movie front, she was last seen in 'The Devil Has A Name'. Kate also designed a jewelery line for celebrity stylist JewelMint.

Apart from Bosworth, Jay Sean, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling and others supported the cause. Jack Black, Rajakumari and Bollywood-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared their messages on the live fundraiser event.