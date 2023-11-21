Headlines

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Oppenheimer will be available to rent on Prime Video starting 22nd November.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Keeping up with his promise to treat fans and audiences with inside news and updates on Prime Video, Before Anyone Else, Varun Dhawan just revealed that the biggest global hit of the year, Oppenheimer, will be available to rent on Prime Video Store starting 22nd November for just INR 149. 

As #PrimeBae Varun Dhawan is not only the first to get his hands on all the news and updates on new and upcoming Prime Video projects but also ensures that the legions of Prime Video fans get the inside scoop too! Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is a dramatization of the life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the "father of the atomic bomb".

The film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The story follows Oppenheimer’s career from his university days to his direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II, and post that his eventual fall from grace. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh in key roles.

In a fun, slice-of-life video, Varun in his signature style shares andar ki khabar (inside news) about the availability of Oppenheimer on the Prime Video Store. Prime Video Store is an expansion of Prime Video’s entertainment marketplace offering. Prime members, as well as anyone who is not yet a Prime member, can enjoy early rental access to the latest Indian and international movies, along with a rich catalogue of popular movies from around the world on the Prime Video Store. Prime Video Store also features titles for rent beyond the ones available with Prime Subscription, thereby, increasing selection and choice for customers.

