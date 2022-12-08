Ceine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder, cancels upcoming shows

Credit: Celine Dion/Instagram

Ceine Dion, on Thursday, revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, therefore, she must reschedule her 2023 tour dates. She dropped two emotional videos in which she can be seen talking about her disease.

She said, “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”

She continued, “While we are still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I have been having. Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I am used to.”

She further said, “It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

Earlier, Justin Bieber disclosed that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which has resulted in one side of his face being paralysed. Justin took to Instagram and stated that some of his shows have been cancelled so that he can recover from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In the video that he shared on social media, he stated, “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

He continued, “this is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Meanwhile, his fans are worried about him. As per Ticket News, his concerts that were scheduled in Toronto and at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. this week, have been postponed. However, there is no confirmation about his concert that was supposed to happen on June 13 at Madison Square Garden, New York. He has around 11 shows in the US this month, but it is not clear whether he will be performing there or not.