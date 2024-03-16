Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar’s brother, who gave 10 consecutive flops, then changed career to feed his family, is now…

Cara Delevingne's Rs 58 Crore LA home destroyed in massive fire, two firefighters injured

Meet the three 'samdhis' of Mukesh Ambani, who is richest among them?

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become tailor, one accident changed his life, he is now worth Rs 225 crore

Sania Mirza is way richer than Mukesh Ambani's bahus, know net worth of Sania, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar’s brother, who gave 10 consecutive flops, then changed career to feed his family, is now…

Meet the three 'samdhis' of Mukesh Ambani, who is richest among them?

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become tailor, one accident changed his life, he is now worth Rs 225 crore

Maharana Pratap's grandmother was the sister of this Mughal emperor

10 looks inspired by Bollywood actresses for wedding season

Eight immortals in Chinese mythology 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet superstar’s brother, who gave 10 consecutive flops, then changed career to feed his family, is now…

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak Box Office Update: Rs 10.16 crore in 3 weeks, Rajesh Sharma’s drama thriller shows steady growth

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Cara Delevingne's Rs 58 Crore LA home destroyed in massive fire, two firefighters injured

Delevingne shared several Instagram stories referring to the fire after TMZ reported that the house in the Studio City neighbourhood that was engulfed in flames before dawn belonged to her.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 02:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Cara Delevingne (Credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Los Angeles home of model and actor Cara Delevingne was destroyed in a fire. One firefighter was taken to a hospital in fair condition with unspecified injuries, and one unidentified person from the house suffered minor smoke inhalation, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said on Friday.

Delevingne shared several Instagram stories referring to the fire after TMZ reported that the house in the Studio City neighbourhood that was engulfed in flames before dawn belonged to her. Delevingne is currently appearing in a production of "Cabaret" on London's West End and was apparently not at home.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story house to find heavy fire in the rear, which destroyed a room and spread to the attic, Prange said. Once fire crews made certain everyone was out of the house, they took a defensive position and the roof collapsed. It took them more than two hours to put out the flames.

Hours later, Delevingne, shared a video that showed a street full of fire trucks with lights flashing. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," another Instagram story read.

A third Instagram story showed a photo of two cats with the caption, "My heart is broken today I cannot believe it life can change in the blink of an eye cherish what you have." She later clarified with another post that her cats were not hurt in the fire.

The home also matches one that was featured in a 2021 profile in Architectural Digest. The white brick house with two pools and two trampolines in the backyard was built in 1941 for the Von der Ahe family, founders of the Vons grocery chain. 

Delevingne and her designer added playful elements, including a costume room for dress-up parties, a bathroom that's a memorial to David Bowie, poker and billiard rooms, and a ball pit.

"If I'm having a bad day, I just hop in the ball pit," Delevingne told the magazine. "You can't really cry in a ball pit." 

Delevingne's representatives did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. The cause was under investigation.

The 31-year-old London-born Delevingne became widely known as a fashion model in the early 2010s and later began acting, appearing in the 2016 DC Comics film "Suicide Squad" and director Luc Besson's 2017 "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets".

She also appeared in the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in 2022, and on FX's "American Horror Story" in 2023. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'He is someone who likes...': Rishabh Pant heaps praise on star India batter

Ramadan 2024: Check-out these 5 diabetes-friendly Iftar recipes to relish

European Union lawmakers approve law to limit use of AI

Nita Ambani's first salary as teacher was Rs 800, her income as director of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance was Rs...

Hina Khan suffers from GERD during Ramadan; here are tips to avoid acid reflux

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement