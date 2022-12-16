Search icon
Avatar The Way of Water: James Cameron's film HD version leaked online on Telegram, Tamil Rockerz, torrent sites

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar The Way of Water has met with extremely positive reviews from several critics and audiences.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

Directed by James Cameron, the visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water has been released worldwide on December 16. A direct sequel to Avatar, which was released in 2009, the epic science fiction film has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences.

The film is set to create a storm at the Indian box office as it has earned over Rs 20 crore in advance bookings for the first day itself and could even rake in close to Rs 50 crore on its opening day. However, there is one bad news for the cinephiles as Avatar 2 has been leaked online.

As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Avatar: The Way of Water has become the latest victim of piracy as the film is available to download from infamous sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, 123movies, 123movierulz, and other torrent websites.

Avatar: The Way of Water is not the first film to have been leaked on such infamous sites. Recently, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One Shiva, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, Yash' KGF Chapter 2, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, and Ajith Kumar's Valimai were also leaked on their first day of release.

Even though the film has been leaked online, people are still lining up outside theatres to watch the magic of James Cameron, who has given multiple blockbusters such as Titanic and Avatar. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Stephen Lang among others have reprised their roles from the prequel while Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis are among the new cast members.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)

