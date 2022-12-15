Search icon
Avatar The Way of Water: Varun Dhawan says he was 'blown away by the visuals and emotions' of James Cameron's film

Varun Dhawan called Avatar 2 as 'the most important film for the future of cinema'. James Cameron's visual extravaganza will release on December 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Avatar The Way of Water-Varun Dhawan/File photos

Directed by James Cameron, the visually extravagant Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release in cinemas this Friday, December 16.  Earlier this week on Tuesday, December 13, Disney hosted a special screening of the upcoming film in Mumbai which was attended by multiple celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan among others.

The Bhediya star took to his Twitter and called Avatar 2 'the most important film for the future of cinema' as he wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater is by far the most important film for the future of cinema. Was blown away by the visuals and the emotions. It’s amazing when the biggest filmmaker of the world chooses his film to give an important message. I wanna see it again in Imax 3d @Disney".

Earlier, Akshay, who has starred in five disasters this year, also heaped praise on the film and tweeted, "Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!! MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!".

READ | Avatar The Way of Water: Trade experts say James Cameron's film will beat RRR, Cirkus will get affected | Exclusive

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water is set to take a humongous opening in India as the trade expert Komal Nahta told DNA, "When it comes to Avatar 2, possibilities are limitless. Nothing will surprise me at this stage even if the film will collect Rs 50 crore on its first day. This is because, Avatar will be loved by everyone, across the nation. East, West, North, and South, people will hail Avatar 2 as this year's best film."

Komal even claimed that Avatar 2 is expected to beat the opening of Hindi versions of RRR (Rs 20 crores) and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 53.95 crores). "Avatar will become the world's biggest film. It will become a revolution and a cinematic experience for a lifetime", the trade expert concluded.

