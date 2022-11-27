Bhediya: Hansal Mehta reacts to Twitter user calling Varun Dhawan's film 'box office failure', says 'tere papa ke...'

Bhediya-Hansal Mehta/File photos

Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the horror-comedy Bhediya has taken a slow start at the box office collecting Rs 17.05 crore at the ticket windows in its first two days of theatrical release on Friday, November 25. The Amar Kaushik directorial has received good reviews from the audience and critics.

Hansal Mehta, who has made critically acclaimed films like Shahid and Aligarh, shared his review of the film on his Twitter handle on the night of Saturday, November 26, and wrote, "#Bhediya is an achievement, an experience. I went in as an @amarkaushik fan and emerged out of the cinema hall as a bigger fan. Top class VFX, good storytelling, technically top class and very well acted. This film deserves all the encouragement and success to become a franchise."

Varun reacted to his review and wrote, "Thank u so much sir for the encouragement" and Kriti Sanon too replied him saying, "Thank you so much sir!". Director Amar Kaushik also responded to him as he quote-tweeted him, "Thank you so much Sir! This message is really precious and will stay close to my heart."

However, one of the Twitter users replied to his tweet and wrote, "kar lo support, box office failure hai ye (Support the film, anyway it is box office failue)". Hansal hit back at him and replied, "Tere Pappa ke paison ka afsos hain (I am really sorry for your father's money) intending to say that the audience should not worry about box office performance of films.

Tere Pappa ke paison ka afsos hain… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 27, 2022

Bhediya is Varun's second theatrical release this year after the family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. For Kriti too, it is the second film to be released in the theatres in 2022 after the crime comedy Bachchhan Paandey led by Akshay Kumar.