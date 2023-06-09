Chris Hemsworth give a shout out to Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’

RRR was released in theatres on March 25, 2022.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is currently occupied with the production of the sequel to his film “Extraction.” In the original movie, Bollywood actor Randeep Hood was also part of the cast, and it was predominantly filmed in India. Interestingly, India holds a special place in Chris Hemsworth's heart, as he named his daughter after the country.

In a recent revelation, Chris Hemsworth expressed his desire to collaborate with Indian actors for “Extraction 3.” During an interview, he mentioned that he recently watched the highly acclaimed movie “RRR” directed by SS Rajamouli, and was utterly impressed. Chris Hemsworth specifically praised the exceptional performances of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the epic masterpiece. The star even shared that if he gets lucky enough to work with them, it would be fantastic.

What Did SS Rajamouli Say

He told News18, “I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are amazing, so, if was lucky to work with them, that would be fantastic.”

RRR has turned out to be a massive success not just nationally, but internationally as well. Given the audience's reaction to the magnum opus, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for its sequel. During the 80th Golden Globe Awards, SS Rajamouli confirmed a sequel and revealed that they were in the process of writing the script.

“When the film released and got a great reception, we toyed with the idea of a sequel. We had a few good ideas, but not a compelling one. Then, after it started finding its reception in the West, a few weeks back when we were discussing it again with my father and my cousin (who are a part of the writing team, a fantastic idea came up and we immediately started writing. But, until the script is done, we can’t take it forward, but we are in the process of doing that,” said Rajamouli.

About ‘RRR’

“RRR” is the fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR ) — and their fight against the British. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also seen essaying crucial roles in the movie.