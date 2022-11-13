World Diabetes Day 2022: Are you pre diabetic? Here are some tips to follow

Photo: Pixabay

The risk of pre-diabetes can increase in future if our lifestyle is not changed. The cases of diabetes are increasing rapidly in recent years all over the world including India. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, more than 422 million people are victims of this serious health problem. Diabetes is also one of the most deadly diseases spreading rapidly in India. More than 77 crore adults in India are victims of diabetes. Researchers estimate that by the year 2045 this figure may increase to 13.4. World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14, to make people aware of diabetes.

World Diabetes Day 2022: How to manage low blood sugar levels?

What is Pre Diabetes?

Pre-diabetes is the rise of blood sugar towards reaching type-2 diabetes. Unlike type-1 diabetes, type-2 diabetes develops due to poor diet and lifestyle. A pre-diabetic is considered to be on the verge of developing type-2 diabetes.

However, unlike type-2 diabetes, pre-diabetes can be recovered from with the right diet and lifestyle changes and the risk of diabetes can be reduced.

Here are some food items to prevent type-2 diabetes.