World Diabetes Day 2022: Are you pre diabetic? Here are some tips to follow

Nov 13, 2022
The risk of pre-diabetes can increase in future if our lifestyle is not changed. The cases of diabetes are increasing rapidly in recent years all over the world including India. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, more than 422 million people are victims of this serious health problem. Diabetes is also one of the most deadly diseases spreading rapidly in India. More than 77 crore adults in India are victims of diabetes. Researchers estimate that by the year 2045 this figure may increase to 13.4. World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14, to make people aware of diabetes.
What is Pre Diabetes?
Pre-diabetes is the rise of blood sugar towards reaching type-2 diabetes. Unlike type-1 diabetes, type-2 diabetes develops due to poor diet and lifestyle. A pre-diabetic is considered to be on the verge of developing type-2 diabetes.
However, unlike type-2 diabetes, pre-diabetes can be recovered from with the right diet and lifestyle changes and the risk of diabetes can be reduced.
Here are some food items to prevent type-2 diabetes.
- Okra is a vegetable, which is widely used in food. It is a great source of antioxidants and polysaccharides, which reduces the risk of pre-diabetes.
- Cruciferous vegetables, commonly known as green leafy vegetables, are very healthy for diabetes prevention. They are rich in sulforaphane. Sulforaphane is a type of isothiocyanate, which has the ability to reduce the risk of pre-diabetes.
- According to research, consuming nuts is associated with potential benefits for reducing pre-diabetes. It has been observed that the consumption of nuts reduces fasting blood sugar and works to maintain hemoglobin.
- Protein, fiber and minerals like magnesium, which are rich in beans and pulses, help lower blood sugar levels. These include particularly high levels of resistant starch and soluble fiber, which confer benefits.
- Consuming seeds is a great way to control blood sugar levels. The seeds are not only rich in fiber but also have antioxidant properties. Specifically, flax seeds can lower blood sugar levels. Seeds like pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds are very beneficial.
- Citrus fruits may be sweet in taste, but research suggests that they work to lower blood sugar levels and prevent type-2 diabetes.