Twitter
Headlines

World Cancer Day 2024: All you need to know about the types of cervical cancer

Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

"BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0,": Arvind Kejriwal after receiving notice from Delhi Crime Branch

'Don't over-hype....': Gautam Gambhir's stern warning after Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar knock vs ENG in 2nd Test

This star had no hits for 13 years, earned just Rs 51 for a film, caused controversy by converting to Islam, now he...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cancer Day 2024: All you need to know about the types of cervical cancer

Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

"BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0,": Arvind Kejriwal after receiving notice from Delhi Crime Branch

4 Indian left-handers to score Test double century

Health benefits of oat milk

Highest individual scores in WTC 2023-25 cycle

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

This star had no hits for 13 years, earned just Rs 51 for a film, caused controversy by converting to Islam, now he...

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF spy film to be directed by this filmmaker; it’s not Ayan, Siddharth Anand or Karan Johar

HomeHealth

Health

World Cancer Day 2024: All you need to know about the types of cervical cancer

Preventing cervical cancer involves vaccination against high-risk HPV types, practicing safe sex, and regular screenings.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As we observe World Cancer Day in 2023, it's crucial to shed light on one of the prevalent and often preventable forms of cancer affecting women – cervical cancer. Cervical cancer arises from the cervix, the lower part of the uterus, and is primarily caused by persistent infections with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). This article aims to provide a brief overview of the different types of cervical cancer, emphasizing the importance of awareness, prevention, and early detection.

Types of Cervical Cancer:

Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC):

  • This is the most common type, accounting for approximately 70-90% of all cervical cancer cases.
  • SCC originates in the thin, flat cells lining the outer part of the cervix.
  • Early stages are often asymptomatic, underscoring the significance of routine screenings like Pap smears.

Adenocarcinoma:

  • Comprising 10-25% of cervical cancer cases, adenocarcinoma develops in the glandular cells lining the cervical canal.
  • It tends to occur in younger women and may be more challenging to detect through conventional Pap smears.

Adenosquamous Carcinoma:

  • This is a less common but aggressive form, exhibiting characteristics of both squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma.
  • Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial due to its tendency to spread more rapidly.

Small Cell Carcinoma:

  • Accounting for a small percentage of cases, small cell carcinoma is an aggressive subtype that often requires a distinct treatment approach.
  • It tends to grow and spread quickly, making early detection essential for effective intervention.

Prevention and Early Detection:

Preventing cervical cancer involves vaccination against high-risk HPV types, practicing safe sex, and regular screenings. Vaccination is a powerful tool to protect against the most common HPV types, and routine screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, enable early detection and intervention.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor worth Rs 212 crore once sold peanuts on bus stand, lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, he is now...

Meet Indian genius from IIT, scientist with key space discoveries, his famous brother-in-law is...

Viral video: Meet woman who has world’s longest arm hair measuring 18 cm, she is from...

US approves sale of 31 armed drones worth USD 3.99 billion to India

Meet actress with flop Bollywood debut, who later gave six Rs 100 crore films; is connected to Isha Ambani, Salman Khan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE