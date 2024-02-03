World Cancer Day 2024: All you need to know about the types of cervical cancer

Health
As we observe World Cancer Day in 2023, it's crucial to shed light on one of the prevalent and often preventable forms of cancer affecting women – cervical cancer. Cervical cancer arises from the cervix, the lower part of the uterus, and is primarily caused by persistent infections with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). This article aims to provide a brief overview of the different types of cervical cancer, emphasizing the importance of awareness, prevention, and early detection.
Types of Cervical Cancer:
Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC):
Adenocarcinoma:
Adenosquamous Carcinoma:
Small Cell Carcinoma:
Prevention and Early Detection:
Preventing cervical cancer involves vaccination against high-risk HPV types, practicing safe sex, and regular screenings. Vaccination is a powerful tool to protect against the most common HPV types, and routine screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, enable early detection and intervention.