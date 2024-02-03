World Cancer Day 2024: All you need to know about the types of cervical cancer

As we observe World Cancer Day in 2023, it's crucial to shed light on one of the prevalent and often preventable forms of cancer affecting women – cervical cancer. Cervical cancer arises from the cervix, the lower part of the uterus, and is primarily caused by persistent infections with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). This article aims to provide a brief overview of the different types of cervical cancer, emphasizing the importance of awareness, prevention, and early detection.

Types of Cervical Cancer:

Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC):

This is the most common type, accounting for approximately 70-90% of all cervical cancer cases.

SCC originates in the thin, flat cells lining the outer part of the cervix.

Early stages are often asymptomatic, underscoring the significance of routine screenings like Pap smears.

Adenocarcinoma:

Comprising 10-25% of cervical cancer cases, adenocarcinoma develops in the glandular cells lining the cervical canal.

It tends to occur in younger women and may be more challenging to detect through conventional Pap smears.

Adenosquamous Carcinoma:

This is a less common but aggressive form, exhibiting characteristics of both squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial due to its tendency to spread more rapidly.

Small Cell Carcinoma:

Accounting for a small percentage of cases, small cell carcinoma is an aggressive subtype that often requires a distinct treatment approach.

It tends to grow and spread quickly, making early detection essential for effective intervention.

Prevention and Early Detection:

Preventing cervical cancer involves vaccination against high-risk HPV types, practicing safe sex, and regular screenings. Vaccination is a powerful tool to protect against the most common HPV types, and routine screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, enable early detection and intervention.