What is Zombie virus that was revived after 50,000 years?

A number of glaciers and permafrost are melting as the global temperature rises, freeing bacteria that have been imprisoned in the icy grasp for generations. One of them is a "zombie virus" that has been reactivated and dates back about 50,000 years.

The researchers' discovery of an ancient amoeba virus is ominously called a "zombie virus."

In the preliminary study, zombie viruses are defined as "viruses that have been dormant since the dawn of time" but have recently come to life after becoming unfrozen.

Also Read: Karnataka: Man complaints of vomiting, doctors find 187 coins inside his body) The researchers unfroze the amoeba virus, which had lain dormant for approximately 50,000 years, turning it into a zombie virus. (

According to the study, which has not been peer-reviewed, as permafrost melts as a result of climate change, ancient viruses that have been frozen for thousands of years could become a threat to public health.

Scientists discovered that all “zombie viruses” have the potential to be infectious, and therefore possessed a “health danger” after researching live cultures.

According to Science Alert, "One-quarter of the Northern Hemisphere is underlain by permanently frozen ground, referred to as permafrost."

"Due to climate warming, irreversibly thawing permafrost is releasing organic matter frozen for up to a million years, most of which decomposes into carbon dioxide and methane, further enhancing the greenhouse effect."

In addition to the "zombie virus," Siberian wolf intestines and wool from a mammoth have also been discovered beneath the permafrost.