What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, health condition forcing Justin Bieber to cancel concerts?

After being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Justin Bieber has had facial paralysis on the left side of his face. This neurological condition is brought on by the varicella zoster virus, which is the root cause. As a result, many upcoming concerts of Justin Bieber have been cancelled.

As with chickenpox in children and shingles in adults, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox in children. Your face may be inflamed by the virus for the rest of your life, and it may resurface at any time, even after you have fully recovered from the illness.

It may cause facial paralysis and painful blistering rashes in both men and women equally. If you're over 50, you're more likely to suffer from hearing loss or tinnitus, as well as changes in hearing, such as hearing one ear louder than the other or acquiring deafness in one ear. A frequent symptom of the illness is ear and face discomfort, as well as vertigo in some individuals.

Researchers say it might take a long time for those suffering from the illness to be properly diagnosed. Many symptoms of Bell's palsy are similar to those of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis.

Medical providers use blood testing for the varicella-zoster virus, MRIs of the brain, and several skin tests to make the diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. A spinal tap may also be performed, which involves inserting a needle into the spinal canal and drawing cerebrospinal fluid for testing.

Anti-inflammatory and anti-viral medications are often used for Ramsay Hunt. Steroid may be administered to certain people.

Within a few weeks, if the nerve was not seriously injured, you should have completely healed from the injury. If the damage was substantial, it is possible that you may not recover entirely even after a couple of months have passed. If you begin treatment within three days after the first appearance of symptoms, your chances of making a full recovery are significantly increased.