What is dilated cardiomyopathy, condition designer Rohit Bal is suffering from? Know symptoms, causes

Renowned Fashion Designer Rohit Bal has been hospitalised due to a rare health condition 'Dilated Cardiomyopathy'.

Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal was hospitalised on Monday at the Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. His condition is reportedly critical due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. The 62-year-old designer is currently on a ventilator. Bal was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called 'Dilated Cardiomyopathy'.

What is Dilated Cardiomyopathy?

Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a medical condition that enlarges the heart's left ventricle, resulting in a weakened pumping ability. This condition messes up the heart's ability to efficiently pump blood gradually leading to cause heart failure.

DCM is a form of non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, which means that the primary cause for this condition by reduced blood flow to heart muscle.

What causes DCM?

The exact cause of Dilated Cardiomyopathy is mostly unknown and can be triggered by a combination of genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. There are some common factors behind the disease are genetic mutations, viral infections affecting the heart muscle, exposure to toxins or certain medications, excessive alcohol consumption and nutritional deficiencies.

This condition can develop in people of all ages but it is majorly detected in people of ages 20 to 60.

Signs and symptoms: