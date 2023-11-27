What is primary liver cancer? Know symptoms, causes and prevention

Primary liver cancer poses a significant health challenge worldwide, particularly due to its association with chronic liver conditions.



Primary liver cancer, known as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), starts in the liver and is a serious health issue worldwide. It can sneak up without showing many signs at first, making it important to learn about it early on. Symptoms like tummy pain and yellow skin usually show up later. Things like hepatitis, liver scarring, and unhealthy habits can make it more likely to happen. To fight it, getting vaccines, getting check-ups, and living healthier can make a big difference.

Symptoms:

Abdominal Pain

Jaundice

Unexplained Weight Loss

Swelling

Fatigue

Nausea and Vomiting

Causes:

Chronic Hepatitis B or C: Long-term infection with these viruses can increase the risk.

Cirrhosis: Scarring of the liver due to various causes, like excessive alcohol consumption or certain diseases, raises the likelihood of HCC.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD): Buildup of fat in the liver can lead to inflammation and scarring, increasing the risk.

Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Prolonged alcohol abuse can damage the liver cells and raise the risk of cancer.

Prevention:

Vaccination: Hepatitis B vaccination can significantly lower the risk of liver cancer.

Regular Screenings: For those at higher risk due to chronic liver conditions, regular screenings can aid in early detection.

Healthy Lifestyle: Maintaining a healthy weight, balanced diet, limited alcohol intake, and regular exercise can reduce the risk of liver cancer.