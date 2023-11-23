Headlines

This is what Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna eats to stay in shape

Rashmika's approach to food isn't just about rules; it's about finding that sweet spot between healthy choices and occasional treats to keep her feeling her best.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna, the dynamic actress known for her disciplined fitness routine, is gearing up for the release of her new movie, "Animal," opposite Ranbir Kapoor. As the buzz around this much-anticipated film grows, Rashmika continues to inspire with her dedicated approach to health and fitness, which reflects not just on-screen but in her daily lifestyle.

Rashmika Mandanna's secret to staying fit and vibrant lies in her mindful eating habits. Her approach is all about balancing nutrition and flavor to keep her energy high and her health in top gear.

Every morning, Rashmika kicks off her day with an apple cider vinegar drink. It's her go-to for boosting her metabolism and getting her day off to a great start. Throughout the day, she focuses on simple yet nutritious foods like seasonal fruits, sweet potatoes, and veggie-packed soups. These choices ensure she gets vital vitamins and minerals to fuel her busy routine.

Homemade meals are at the heart of Rashmika's diet. She opts for natural, unprocessed ingredients and steers clear of rice, junk food, and fried treats. Instead, she picks foods that give her body the right kind of energy it needs to perform at its best.

Even with her strict routine, Rashmika believes in finding balance. That's why she enjoys a cheat day now and then. On these days, she allows herself to indulge in various foods she loves. This practice not only satisfies her cravings but also keeps her immune system strong and her overall well-being in check.

Rashmika's approach to food isn't just about rules; it's about finding that sweet spot between healthy choices and occasional treats to keep her feeling her best.

 

