Swine Flu: Know what are symptoms, cause and effective remedies of H1N1

Swine flu or H1N1 is part of the influenza A family of viruses. Influenza viruses infect the cells lining your nose, throat, and lungs. The virus enters your body when you inhale contaminated droplets or transfer the live virus from a contaminated surface to your eyes, nose, or mouth.

It mimics normal flu symptoms, with the patient beginning to have dry cough, fever, headache, and throat irritation. Subsequently, the symptoms may worsen to cause breathlessness

It spreads from one human being to another via air. When an infected person sneezes or coughs, microdroplets are liberated in the environment which may infect those who come in contact with the infected person

Though H1N1 is called swine flu, you can't catch swine flu from eating pork. The air-borne virus is harbored in pigs and spreads to human beings through animal-human interaction.

Symptoms: Swine flu symptoms develop about one to three days after one is exposed to the virus and continue for about seven days.

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body ache

Headache

Chills

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Vomiting

H1N1 virus or Swine flu: Home remedies

Stay at home: If you are sick, staying home is always preferable. H1N1 or swine flu can spread to others since it is contagious. As a result, you should remain at home until your temperature has subsided.

Wash your hands frequently: You should be sure to thoroughly and frequently wash your hands if you have the swine flu.

Coughs and sneezes: It's conceivable that when you have the flu, you cough and sneeze rather frequently.

Stay Hydrated: During this disease, you should consume a lot of water to prevent dehydration.

Adequate rest: If you have a chronic illness, enough sleep is absolutely crucial.