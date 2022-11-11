Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapses in gym, here's why people get heart attack while exercising

Image source: Instagram/ Pixabay

Heart attacks while exercising have become quite common nowadays. Famous television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapsed in the gym on Friday, while working out. The reason behind the 46-year-old sudden demise is unknown as of now.

Overtraining: What happens when you exercise too much?

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi rose to fame with shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai, and others. He was one of the popular names in the television industry.

There have been many such cases where people have lost their lives the in the gym. And many cases have claimed that overexerting or the regular intake of protein shakes are the few reasons behind it as it causes heart attacks. We always thought that people lose their lives because they are unfit or have some medical history, but in the past few years, we have seen how fit people are getting heart attacks at an early age.

In the last few years, there have been cases of death due to heart failure due to excessive workouts. Bollywood singers KK, Puneet Rajkumar, Siddharth Shukla, Surekha Sikri, and Praveen Kumar Sobti were the celebrities who died due to heart attacks.

Age, tobacco use, high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, lack of excessive exercise, unhealthy diet, stress, and alcohol consumption are believed to increase the risk. Now the question arises, does exercise increase the risk of a heart attack?

Why does a heart attack happen?

A heart attack occurs when there is a sudden blockage in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle. Blockage in the coronary artery causes chest pain and increases the risk of a heart attack.

Why does a heart attack happen during exercise?

According to health experts, the symptoms of heart disease are not already visible in the body during workouts. During exercise, the demand for oxygen in the body increases, and the available blood supply is not enough, so the risk of a heart attack during a workout also increases. A heart attack can also occur when soft plaques that form in the coronary arteries burst and form a large clot.

What causes death due to a heart attack during exercise?

Sudden cardiac death during strenuous physical activity is more common in cases when vigorous exercise breaks up plaque or causes electrical disturbances in the heart, which can lead to cardiac arrest. Usually, a heart attack or cardiac arrest during any physical activity occurs in people who already have a heart-related disease. Another reason for a fatal heart attack in the gym is the sudden formation of a blood clot in the heart, which affects blood flow.

Is over-exercising bad?

Exercising helps you stay at a healthy weight, improve your cardiovascular health, and even ward off depression, but over-exercising can have serious consequences on your body and brain. Going beyond your capacity can lead to some serious health issues. It depends on factors like your age, health, and choice of workouts. But in general, adults should get about five hours a week of moderate exercise, or two and half hours or more of intense activity. Or some combination of the two.

What happens when you take protein shakes?

Overconsumption of protein shakes is bad for overall health since can cause serious heart problems. Health experts have linked high-protein sources with higher levels of saturated fats, increased blood sugar levels and higher blood acidity, whey protein can affect heart functioning.