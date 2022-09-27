Scrub typhus: New fever rings alarm bells in Delhi; know symptoms, precautions and more | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

A new type of fever called scrub typhus has been cautioned to have an impact on people's health in addition to dengue, malaria, and viral fever. Although it rarely occurs, if this fever lasts for a prolonged period of time, it can lead to multi-organ failure and could result in patient death. It is caused by the bite of a certain type of insect (tick). These ticks are typically found in mountainous regions. In addition, you can find them in bushes and fields.

Children and the elderly are the main victims of the fever caused by tick bites in Delhi. The mark or scar that may appear from the tick bite can be a caution sign. Scrub typhus is a unique sort of disease that is caused by tick bites rather than mosquito stings.

The sickness has been discovered in a child from the Dwarka, according to media reports. This disease normally does not cause a high grade fever, but when it does, it can be dangerous. This is why it's crucial to visit the doctor as soon as this kind of fever appears.

In this regard, Dr. Atul Gogia of the Ganga Ram Hospital's Department of Medicine stated that although cases of scrub typhus are returning this year as they do every year, they are not as prevalent as dengue. But we cannot overlook this illness. Some of its symptoms, according to the expert, resemble dengue.

Symptoms of scrub typhus

Similar to dengue, the patient in this case experiences rashes and digestive issues, and the fever typically lasts seven days. As a result of some patients' shortness of breath, multiorgan failure is a possibility. A ventilator and an ICU are required in such cases. There is a risk of death if it is not addressed in a timely manner.

Case of scrub typhus

Last year, one patient died in Ghaziabad due to scrub typhus fever. Regardless of the type of fever, doctors advise seeing a doctor at least once if the fever lasts more than two to three days. Don't take any medications without consulting a doctor. Malaria fever is treated with a different medication because dengue fever requires a different approach. Consequently, taking medicine without a doctor's consultation could be problematic.

How to prevent getting scrub typus?

The most essential thing is to stay away from ticks and mosquito bites during rainy days. Wear long sleeves and take care of hygiene. Stay out of the bushes, drink plenty of water, and visit the doctor right away if you have a fever or see any symptoms.