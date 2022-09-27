'We couldn't agree more': US lauds PM Modi's remark on Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

The United States on Tuesday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on Ukraine conflict in which he said that “this is not the era for war”. Citing the comment during a discussion with foreign minister S Jaishankar, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We couldn't agree more".

"I really want to emphasize on what PM Modi said, I think he captured, as well as anyone I have heard, fundamentally what this moment is about as he said, this is not an era, the time for war and we could not agree more," Blinken said.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, Modi has consistently called for an end to hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to find a resolution. He has also suggested there should be direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

Jaishankar is on a visit to the US for bilateral consultations with several ministers, including his counterpart Blinken. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Jaishankar said that the two sides discussed working together in plurilateral and multilateral formats.

During the joint press conference with his US counterpart, Jaishankar said that "we must counter radicalisation, extremism and fundamentalism".

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed new opportunities for bilateral defence industrial cooperation, a move which Pentagon said would enhance New Delhi's contribution as a regional security provider.

Pointing to China's stance in the Indo-Pacific region, Jaishankar said "I do share with you that the global situation has become far more challenging this year (due to) a variety of reasons, the Indo-Pacific in particular".

The relations between India and China have soured over the incursion by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in May 2020, leading to a prolonged military standoff that is still unresolved.

On the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly last week, the Quad strongly opposed any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in the Indo-Pacific, amidst China's increasingly intimidatory behaviour in the region.