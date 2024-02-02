Twitter
Health

Early signs of cervical cancer you should never ignore

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. It often develops due to persistent infections with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Edited by

In a tragic turn of events, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of the talented actor and model, Poonam Pandey, who succumbed to cervical cancer at the young age of 32. Her untimely demise sheds light on the importance of awareness and early detection of cervical cancer, a disease that can affect women of all ages. Understanding the early signs and symptoms is crucial for every woman's well-being. In this article, we will explore the key indicators that should not be overlooked.

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. It often develops due to persistent infections with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV). Symptoms may include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, and discomfort during intercourse. Regular screenings and vaccination against HPV can aid in prevention. Early detection through screenings is crucial for successful treatment.

Cervical cancer is a silent threat that often goes unnoticed in its early stages. Being vigilant and informed about potential signs can make all the difference in early detection and successful treatment.

Abnormal vaginal bleeding:

One of the most common early signs of cervical cancer is irregular bleeding. Women should pay attention to any abnormal bleeding between menstrual periods, after intercourse, or post-menopause. Any unexpected changes in your menstrual cycle should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Pelvic pain or discomfort:

Persistent pelvic pain or discomfort, unrelated to menstruation or physical activity, should not be ignored. While pelvic pain can have various causes, consistent and unexplained discomfort should prompt a visit to a healthcare provider.

Unusual vaginal discharge:

Changes in the color, odor, or consistency of vaginal discharge can be indicative of cervical abnormalities. Women should be attentive to any unusual discharge and consult a healthcare professional if such changes occur.

Pain during intercourse:

Experiencing pain or discomfort during sexual intercourse can be a warning sign. It is essential to communicate any pain with a healthcare provider, who can perform the necessary examinations to identify the underlying cause.

Unexpected weight loss and fatigue:

Unexplained weight loss and persistent fatigue are general symptoms that can be associated with various health conditions, including cervical cancer. However, when experienced along with other symptoms, they warrant attention.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for general purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice.

 

