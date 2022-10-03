From immunity booster to healthy hairs: Know health benefits of consuming coconut

The coconut fruit (Cocos nucifera) is consumed commonly for its water, milk, oil, and delectable flavor. Coconut trees are indigenous to Southeast Asia and the islands between the Indian and Pacific oceans, where they are believed to be the most commonly available fruit tree on the planet.

Nowadays, coconuts are grown all over the world and are gaining popularity due to their flavour, culinary applications, and numerous possible health benefits. Here are four health benefits of coconut.

Rich in nutrients

Coconuts are primarily a source of fat, unlike many other fruits that are strong in carbohydrates. They also include tiny amounts of B vitamins, numerous essential minerals, and protein. Numerous bodily processes rely on the nutrients found in coconuts. Manganese, which is crucial for the health of bones and the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and cholesterol, is particularly abundant in coconuts.

They are also a good source of selenium, a vital antioxidant that safeguards your cells, as well as copper, iron, and zinc, all of which aid in the formation of red blood cells.

READ | Navratri 2022 Day 9: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantras to worship Maa Siddhidatri on Navami

Beneficial for hair and skin

If you have a problem of dry skin and frizzy hair then raw cocnut is your solution. Your skin is nourished by the fat in coconuts, which keeps it moisturised and supple to prevent wrinkles from developing prematurely as a result of dry skin.

Additionally, it contains a lot of monolaurin and lauric acid, which gives it natural antibacterial and antifungal properties. As a result, it also handles scalp and acne-related issues fairly well. Antioxidants in it prevent cell damage, giving you youthful beauty.

Go with every diet

Coconut gives savoury meals a wonderful flavour whether it is flaked or shaved. Its flavour and meaty texture go nicely with rice dishes, fish stews, curries etc. Check the ingredient label carefully and be mindful that certain kinds may have added sugar, which you may not want for spicy recipes.

Coconut that has been finely chopped is excellent for baking since it gives fast breads, muffins, and cookies a hint of moisture and natural sweetness. Oatmeal gets a tropical taste and texture boost from a sprinkle of raw coconut. It also makes a tasty calorie booster for someone trying to gain weight when mixed into pudding or yoghurt.

READ | Durga Puja 2022: Check out this khichi bhog recipe for Maha Ashtami

Good for immunity

Immunity has gained significance in the COVID-19 times. The antibacterial and antiviral properties of raw coconut keep you protected from a wide range of problems. Additionally, it is quite beneficial for those with bronchitis and throat issues.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindle, always consult a doctor for more information.)