Durga Puja 2022: Check out this khichi bhog recipe for Maha Ashtami

From Bengal's Durga Puja festivities to Gujarat's Navratri, India is decked out in stunning festive lights. The Hindu celebration of Navratri, which has special significance, is now getting close to its end. Durga Puja, on the other hand, is celebrated beginning with the Shashthi Tithi of Shardiya Navratri.
Across the nation, Maa Durga's nine days are observed with great fervour and preparation. In Bengal, Navratri is observed differently. In this Durga Puja, which lasts five days, only Ma Durga is celebrated. A special bhog is prepared during Durga Puja in order to appease the goddess Durga.
On the days of Mahasaptami, Ashtami, and Navami, it is offered to all the devotees gathered in the pandal at lunch. During Durga Puja, Bengali Bhog Khichdi is prepared in a particular way. Here is the recipe for it. By taking these few steps, you can make it at home with ease.
Ingredients of Bengali Ashtami Bhog Khichdi
250 gm: Basmati rice
2: Potato
50 gm: Chana dal
100 gm: Moong dal
Cauliflower
1 cup of peas
Ginger
Pepper
Half teaspoon of turmeric
Half teaspoon of sugar
dry red chili
A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
Cinnamon
Bay leaf
Cloves
2 tablespoon: Desi Ghee
Chopped coriander
Salt, as per taste
How to make Bengali Bhog Khichdi
Take the rice and properly wash it before making the Bengali Bhog Khichdi for Durga Puja. The potatoes should now be peeled and sliced into lengthy pieces. After that, chop the cauliflower into large pieces. Grate the ginger first, and then chop the green chilies.
Moong dal should now be heated in a pan and cooked there till pink over a medium flame. Now mix all of the ingredients besides the red chilli, cumin, asafoetida, rice, and ghee. Now, add roughly a litre of water, cover the pan, and cook over a low heat. (You can choose the amount of water depending on how thin you want the khichdi to be.)
Now continue to stir it occasionally. Turn off the flame once the rice and lentils are thoroughly cooked. Your khichdi is now ready in this manner. Red chilli, asafetida, and cumin seeds should be heated in ghee before serving to prepare the tempering. Now, add this chhenak to the khichdi and mix well. Then garnish with green coriander before serving this khichdi to all.