Navratri 2022 Day 9: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantras to worship Maa Siddhidatri on Navami

File photo

The auspicious nine-day holiday of Sharad Navratri is observed all over the nation. Devotees spend nine days worshipping Goddess Durga in her nine different manifestations throughout this time. The ninth manifestation of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri, is worshipped on the ninth day, or Mahanavmi. Maa Siddhidatri is the ninth avatar of Navdurga. Below is a list of the 'mantras', 'stotras', and 'puja vidhi' for Maa Siddhidatri. The colour of the eighth day of Navratri is purple.

Navami Tithi will begin on October 3 at 04:37 pm and will end at 02:20 pm on October 4. The Brahma Muhurta will be from 04:38 am to 05:27 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm and the Vijaya Muhutra will prevail from 02:08 pm to 02:55 pm.

Maa Siddhidatri Maa

Maa Siddhidatri is the Goddess who grants wishes of those who long for spiritual bliss. Maa Siddhidatri is sometimes also known as AdiShakti, who is worshipped by Lord Shiva. She holds the chakra and gada in her right hand. And she holds the Shanka and lotus in her left hands. This form of the Mother Goddess is seated on the lotus. Maa Siddhidatri governs Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), and hence, those suffering from the ill-effects of the planet worship her to rid themselves of its adverse influence.

Maa Siddhidatri Mantras

ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि।

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात् सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी॥

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ सिद्धिदात्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

To pray to Maa Siddhidatri one should perform the Panchopchara puja by offering Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham, and Naivedyam (bhog). Offer shringar items (sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, hairpins etc).

Worship Maa Siddhidatri and offer kheer and panchamrit as 'bhog'.

Sing an Aarti to conclude the pooja and offer your salutations by lighting a camphor. Distribute the prasad (bhog) after the puja.