Emotional healing and distant Reiki – coping in uncertain times

The world is beginning to emerge from a once-in-a-century pandemic, but the future is not yet clear. Just when we thought the past 2 years were beginning to be behind us, we are now beset with news of outbreaks of COVID-19 variants. We remain unsettled and we count the obvious cost in lives lost and economic impacts, but we tend to pay lesser attention to what could possibly be the far greater cost to our societies; ongoing mental health. With communities in lockdown the advent of online emotional healing and distant reiki practitioners are becoming more popular and sought after. Reiki, a traditional energy healing technique that was administered traditionally through gentle touch, has now been transformed to meet modern demand with practitioners who are able to administer the same benefits online.

One provider of these services, Brisbane-based Anjali Rawat says that “The increase in those seeking a distant, comprehensive and bespoke wellbeing experience has been substantial since COVID. Clients are typically from anywhere in the world, but they seek one thing in common: intuitive life coaching and healing sessions where sessions are aligned to suit individual needs, be it personal or professional. Emotional healing and distant reiki are key components of the majority of the sessions delivered”

We are aware, of course, of the immediate frustrations and problems associated with COVID lockdowns. We understand the anger, depression and anxiety imposed by this unnatural state, but we sometimes forget about the cumulative effect of these experiences. We could have normally taken out our frustrations through exercise, talking to other people or physical counselling but with those outlets beyond reach the negative feelings we go through accumulate in the body, and this can have severe physical as well as mental consequences. Using online emotional healing and distant reiki, online providers can remotely release the negative and trapped emotions of their clients and these successful outcomes have fuelled the rise in popularity of online health solutions.

A positive aspect of the pandemic is that we have had more time to think. And particularly think about what is important in life. Most of us will have put mental and physical health way up on the priority list; eschewing money and possession in favour of real values. Certainly, we look towards better lifestyles; the escape from locked-down cities to open spaces and better climes high on the value chart. And probably more now we look to more extensive and focussed approaches to nurturing mental health, just as much as we would have with physical health. With that desire we look now to greater variety than just a counsellor or psychologist. For practitioners of online emotional healing and distant reiki perhaps COVID-19 has a very evident silver lining. And perhaps for us too, as we have come to really appreciate, and look towards nurturing, the more important things in life.

