Eating Disorder: Know common types of eating disorders, symptoms and treatment

The most common eating disorders are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

People belonging to all age groups tend to suffer from eating disorders. Eating disorders is a combination of psychological conditions that cause unhealthy eating habits to develop. They might start with an obsession with food, body weight, or body shape. 

They have different types of eating disorders-- Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, and Binge eating disorder (BED). They can have similar symptoms, such as distorted body image. However, they are characterised by different food-related behaviors.

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa, simply called anorexia, is an eating disorder characterised by abnormally low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight, and a distorted perception of weight. People with anorexia place a high value on controlling their weight and shape, using extreme efforts that tend to significantly interfere with their lives.

Bulimia Nervosa 

Bulimia nervosa, commonly called bulimia, is a serious, potentially life-threatening eating disorder. People with bulimia may secretly binge eating large amounts of food with a loss of control over their eating and then purge, trying to get rid of the extra calories in an unhealthy way.

Binge eating disorder (BED)

In Binge eating disorder, a person experiences a loss of control over their eating. They eat large amounts of food in a short period of time. However, after binging they don’t purge food or burn off calories with exercise. Instead, they feel uncomfortably full and may struggle with shame, regret, guilt or depression.

What are the symptoms of eating disorders?

Few of the eating disorders symptoms are:
Mood swings.
Fatigue 
Thinning hair or hair loss.
Frequent bathroom breaks after eating.
Weight gain or drastic weight loss.
Unusual sweating or hot flashes.

Psychological therapy is the most effective component of eating disorder treatment. Therapy may last from a few months to years. It can help you to:

Improve your eating patterns and a healthy weight
Know how to monitor your eating and moods
Try to have problem-solving skills
Improve your relationships
Improve your mood

Treatment: 

Family and friends can provide crucial support. If they can understand the condition and identify its signs and symptoms, they can support the individual during recovery and help prevent a relapse. You can also help find a qualified doctor or mental health professional, make an appointment, and even offer to go along. Steer someone toward healthier behavior or professional treatment before the situation worsens. Foster and reinforce a healthy body image in your children, no matter what their size or shape. Avoid talking about weight at home. Discourage dieting, especially when it involves unhealthy weight-control behaviors, such as fasting, using weight-loss supplements or laxatives, or self-induced

