Dengue fever in pregnancy: How dangerous is it?

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeHealth

Health

Dengue fever in pregnancy: How dangerous is it?

Pregnant women who contract dengue shortly before or after giving birth require close monitoring, as they are at higher risk.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pregnancy is a delicate phase where the health and well-being of both the mother and the baby are of utmost importance. When it comes to infections like dengue, caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, pregnant women face increased risks, as the infection can potentially be transmitted to the unborn baby. While dengue does not lead to birth defects, it can result in severe complications for both the mother and the baby.

How to avoid dengue:

Pregnancy entails nurturing and competing for resources for both the mother and the developing fetus. Thus, it is vital for expectant mothers to prioritize their health and well-being. Pregnancy can lower immunity, making mothers more susceptible to infections and diseases. Therefore, avoiding high-risk areas is crucial.

If a pregnant woman contracts dengue fever, immediate attention to hydration levels and nutrition is essential. Increasing fluid intake and consuming essential nutrients aid in maintaining the mother's and baby's health. Dengue symptoms during pregnancy do not significantly differ from those in non-pregnant individuals, but due to the added strain on the body, the severity of the condition can increase. Symptoms may include high fever, abdominal pain, severe headaches, vomiting, and dizziness. Dengue can also reduce platelet levels, necessitating transfusions in some cases, making constant care and monitoring imperative.

Treatment and Prevention:

The treatment of dengue fever involves ample hydration, rest, and proper nourishment. Doctors may prescribe paracetamol and NSAIDs to reduce fever, but pregnant women should always consult their healthcare provider before taking any medication. Natural remedies like sponging with a cold cloth or applying sandalwood paste can help alleviate symptoms and boost immunity.

With early detection and proper medical care, the fatality rate for dengue can drop to as low as 1%. Pregnant women who contract dengue shortly before or after giving birth require close monitoring, as they are at higher risk.

Importantly, it is worth noting that breastfeeding does not pose a risk to newborns if the mother has dengue. The virus is not transmitted through breast milk. In fact, breastfeeding provides valuable nutrients and antibodies that can enhance the baby's immunity, protecting them from severe infections, including dengue. However, if a mother is severely ill, formula milk can be considered as an alternative.

Also read: Dengue fever spike among kids: 5 protective measures to keep your children safe

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general knowledge and educational purposes only. It should not be considered as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Government issues notices to X, YouTube, Telegram to remove child sexual abuse material

France fights major bedbug outbreak with Paris 2024 Olympics just months away

Viral video sends chills down spines as man faces off with giant king cobra, watch

Mumbai fire incident: 6 dead, 31 injured in massive building fire in Goregaon West

Meet Harvard graduate who leads Rs 2,60,000 crore firm as chairman and MD, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE