Dengue fever in pregnancy: How dangerous is it?

Pregnancy is a delicate phase where the health and well-being of both the mother and the baby are of utmost importance. When it comes to infections like dengue, caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, pregnant women face increased risks, as the infection can potentially be transmitted to the unborn baby. While dengue does not lead to birth defects, it can result in severe complications for both the mother and the baby.

How to avoid dengue:

Pregnancy entails nurturing and competing for resources for both the mother and the developing fetus. Thus, it is vital for expectant mothers to prioritize their health and well-being. Pregnancy can lower immunity, making mothers more susceptible to infections and diseases. Therefore, avoiding high-risk areas is crucial.

If a pregnant woman contracts dengue fever, immediate attention to hydration levels and nutrition is essential. Increasing fluid intake and consuming essential nutrients aid in maintaining the mother's and baby's health. Dengue symptoms during pregnancy do not significantly differ from those in non-pregnant individuals, but due to the added strain on the body, the severity of the condition can increase. Symptoms may include high fever, abdominal pain, severe headaches, vomiting, and dizziness. Dengue can also reduce platelet levels, necessitating transfusions in some cases, making constant care and monitoring imperative.

Treatment and Prevention:

The treatment of dengue fever involves ample hydration, rest, and proper nourishment. Doctors may prescribe paracetamol and NSAIDs to reduce fever, but pregnant women should always consult their healthcare provider before taking any medication. Natural remedies like sponging with a cold cloth or applying sandalwood paste can help alleviate symptoms and boost immunity.

With early detection and proper medical care, the fatality rate for dengue can drop to as low as 1%. Pregnant women who contract dengue shortly before or after giving birth require close monitoring, as they are at higher risk.

Importantly, it is worth noting that breastfeeding does not pose a risk to newborns if the mother has dengue. The virus is not transmitted through breast milk. In fact, breastfeeding provides valuable nutrients and antibodies that can enhance the baby's immunity, protecting them from severe infections, including dengue. However, if a mother is severely ill, formula milk can be considered as an alternative.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general knowledge and educational purposes only. It should not be considered as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.