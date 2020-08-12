Coronavirus Outbreak: With spike of 60,963 cases, India's COVID-19 tally tops 23.29 lakh

With nearly 61,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 23.29 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 46,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 23,29,639 cases, which include 6,43,948 active cases; 16,39,600 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 46,091 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 60,963 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra has climbed to 5,35,601.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,08,649 cases. The state crossed Andhra Pradesh to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Andhra Pradesh is third on the list with 2,44,549 cases.

After Andhra Pradesh comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 1,88,611 cases with 1,05,599 patients recovered, and 3,398 fatalities. National capital Delhi has reported 1,47,391 cases of which 1,32,384 have recovered and 4,139 patients are dead.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,31,763 positive cases so far of which 80,589 patients have recovered and 2,176 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 1,01,390 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 73,395 recovered and 2,149 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 36,932 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11, 2020, for COVID-19. Of these, 7,33449 samples were tested yesterday