Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Warning signs that you must never ignore

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeHealth

Health

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Warning signs that you must never ignore

Early detection is key to successful treatment, so it's crucial to be aware of warning signs that you must never ignore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide. Breast cancer is a serious disease that can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender. Early detection is key to successful treatment, so it's crucial to be aware of warning signs that you must never ignore.

Lump in the Breast: The most common sign of breast cancer is a lump or mass in the breast or underarm area. While not all lumps are cancerous, any new or unusual lump should be promptly evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Changes in Breast Size or Shape: Noticeable changes in breast size or shape, such as one breast becoming larger or lower than the other, can be a red flag for breast cancer.

Skin Changes: Look for any unusual changes in the skin on or around the breast. This may include redness, dimpling, puckering, or skin that looks like an orange peel.

Nipple Changes: Changes in the nipple, such as it becoming inverted (turned inward), developing discharge (other than breast milk), or experiencing pain, can be indicative of breast cancer.

Breast Pain: While breast pain is often associated with non-cancerous conditions, persistent, unexplained breast pain should not be ignored and should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Nipple or Breast Sensation: Unexplained sensations like warmth, tingling, or itching in the breast or nipple can sometimes be associated with breast cancer.

Changes in Breast Color: Changes in the color of the breast, such as it becoming red or purple, should be investigated.

Swelling: Swelling in the breast or underarm, even without an associated lump, should be evaluated by a healthcare provider.

Unexplained Weight Loss: While weight loss can have various causes, unexplained and unintended weight loss should be discussed with a healthcare professional, especially if it is accompanied by other breast cancer symptoms.

Family History: A family history of breast cancer, particularly in first-degree relatives (mother, sister, or daughter), can increase your risk. It's important to discuss your family history with your doctor and consider genetic counseling if necessary.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is provided for general informational purposes only. It is not intended as professional advice or as a substitute for specific advice tailored to your individual circumstances. 

Also read: How simpler, faster breast cancer treatment approaches can help treat more patients, enhance experience

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Government issues notices to X, YouTube, Telegram to remove child sexual abuse material

France fights major bedbug outbreak with Paris 2024 Olympics just months away

Viral video sends chills down spines as man faces off with giant king cobra, watch

Mumbai fire incident: 6 dead, 31 injured in massive building fire in Goregaon West

Meet Harvard graduate who leads Rs 2,60,000 crore firm as chairman and MD, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE