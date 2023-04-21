5 high protein vegetarian foods to substitute chicken, egg

New Delhi, Lifestyle Desk. Protein Diet: Many people believe that only those people who do bodybuilding or muscle training need protein. However, this is not true, protein is needed by everyone who wants to live a healthy life.

Also, when it comes to protein, the first thing that comes to mind is non-veg food. But it is not the case that only non-veg food is rich in protein. There are also readily available, cheap and vegetarian foods in the market, which are high in protein.

1. Soy

Soybean chunks are considered to be the best source of protein for vegetarians. Which are cheap and easily available in the market. The best thing about soy chunks is that it provides so much protein at such a low rate.

The cost of 100 grams of soya chunks is around 20 rupees.

At the same time, 100 grams of soy chunks contain 52 grams of protein.

2. Cilantro seeds

Pumpkin seeds can be considered as a high protein food. It is full of protein, unsaturated fats (good for your health) and omega 6 fatty acids. They are also rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants.

100 grams of pumpkin seeds cost around 60 rupees.

At the same time, 100 grams of pumpkin seeds contain 32 grams of protein.

3. Oats

Oats is a trending food item eaten as breakfast everywhere in India. There are many brands of instant oat recipes available in Indian markets which are not expensive. Apart from this, oats have many benefits, they are rich in vitamins and proteins.

The price of 100 grams of oats is around 30 rupees.

At the same time, 100 grams of oats contain 18 grams of protein.

4. Black gram

Black gram is also a good source of protein. Black rice is rich in carbohydrates, oil, fiber along with high protein. In India you will find many varieties of gram. Especially black gram and kabuli gram are known for their quality and low price.

The price of 100 grams of black gram is around 10 rupees.

At the same time, 100 grams of black gram contains 19 grams of protein.

5. Peanuts

Peanuts are rich in protein, fats and fiber. It is the best source of protein for carnivores. Peanuts are rich in vitamin-E and various minerals like magnesium, folate and copper.

The price of 100 grams of peanuts is around 18 rupees.

At the same time, 100 grams of peanuts contain 25 grams of protein.

