Wordle 713 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 2

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 713 answer for June 2.

Wordle 713 answer for June 2

The answer of Wordle 713 for June 2 is HUMID. Humid is used to describe something damp, which contains a lot of water.

How to play Wordle game