Gamers rejoice! PUBG New State, Among Us collaboration to bring new mini-games, costumes

If you are a big-time gamer, then you must be aware of the amazing gaming experience that New State Mobile offers. The gaming industry has shaken after two popular games announced collaboration. PUBG New State is now joining hands with Among Us to bring you new content in the form of mini-games, costumes and more.

PUBG New State: Mobile is the latest version of one of the most love mobile game - PlayerUnknown’s Battleground. The royale game is popular for its improved graphics and new setups, which are said to be better than PUBG: Mobile that was banned earlier.

Let us tell you that the collaboration amongst the two games will bring in lots of new content for gamers from April 21 till May 19. With the two games crossing into each other, New State Mobile Players will be able to witness Among Us-themed mini game, a suite of new in-game items, a range of new props on the Troi map and lots of exciting content.

To spill further details about the upcoming changes, you will see a themed mini-game ahead of the match on Troi. Squads entering the Starting Island will be able to play a game of Among Us before the match. As part of the game, one member will act as the Imposter while the others will try not to get killed by him. Gamers must know that the Imposter is allowed to use weapons to kill the squad members.

To make the gaming experience even more interesting, the games will now let players purchase special themed crates. They can also get many in-game items based on Among Us. These include, a mask, innerwear, coat, backpack, vehicles, weapons and more. You will also be able to spot several Among US Crewmate-themed props lying on Troi’s Starting Island.

Let us tell you that Among Us has been created by Innersloth. It is a popular multiplayer game that tests the players’ social deduction capabilities by introducing various tasks based on teamwork and betrayal. Its fun design and exciting challenges have led the game to attract a huge chunk of gamers in a short time span.