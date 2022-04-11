Man uses little daughter’s footprints to start business auspiciously, watch video

The festival of Navratri has just ended and devotees across the country celebrated the nine days worshipping Maa Durga. As per common belief, it is considered auspicious to start a business with the blessings of Maa Durga in Navratri. This man has celebrated Navratri in the nicest manner possible. He has not only started a new business, but also started it by using the footprints of his little daughter.

People across the internet are appreciating the man for his kind gesture. As seen in the now viral video, the man uses footprints of his little daughter to begin his business on an auspicious note.

In the beginning of the video, the little girl can be seen standing on a plate full of red Kumkum water. Her father then picks her in his arms to get her footprint on the new trucks.

Watch the video here:

It is indeed heart-warming to see the man put the little girl’s footprints on trucks one after the other. While he does that, his wife standing behind seems to be quite content seeing her husband giving so much respect to their baby girl.

The video clearly exemplifies that a girl is not a burden. She is another avatar of Maa Durga who many of us worshipped during the Navratri.

This video was shared on Twitter by a user named Harsha with the caption, “Betiya are blessings”. An emotional song – ‘Jinko Hai Betiyaan’ has been added as the background music in the video which has already received more than 10 lakh views. Over 10,000 people have retweeted the video and nearly 60,000 have liked this cute gesture of the young man.

Surprisingly, some users in the comments section are commenting how biased the video is. Some men are raising objections by stating that women are always favoured more than men while others are in awe of the beautiful gesture.