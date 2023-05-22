Search icon
BGMI returns: Battleground Mobile India available to download again, users facing glitches

BGMI is making a comeback for a limited duration with a certain set of rules. During this period, government officials will closely monitor the app to check if it violates India's rules.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

BGMI returns

BGMI is now once again available for users to download on Android devices. The company has confirmed this in a latest tweet that reads “You can now download your favourite Battle ground from here! Available for Android!”. The company has also shared a link through which Android users can download the APK file and install the game on their Android smartphones. But it is worth noting that the link shared by the brand is not accessible by everyone and netizens are complaining that they are not able to find the game’s APK. A few are able to spot the game on Google Play Store without any link while many are seeing an option to update. Those who managed to install BGMI on their Android device are not able to play it as the ‘servers are not online yet.’ The company has not yet shared any details about the return of the game on the Apple App store.

Although BGMI return may be glitchy right now, one can expect that the game will be back in full swing in the next few days. For those who do not know, BGMI faced a ban in India after a few months of its launch due to security issues. It is the Indian version of the popular PUBG game that was banned in the country because of its Chinese parent company. 
 

 

BGMI is making a comeback for a limited duration with a certain set of rules. During this period, government officials will closely monitor the app to check if it violates India's rules. As per the report, the game will be less violent and will show blood in some other colour. It is also expected that we may also see some cosmetic changes. It is also believed that the testing period may last three months and the game won’t be available 24x7 as there may be some restrictions on playing time as well.

