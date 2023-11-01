Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Amazing Offers On WiFi Routers Under Rs 2,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: There's a special sale happening on WiFi routers. Now you can get high-speed internet for your home at a fantastic price. Don't miss out on this opportunity to boost your internet connectivity while saving big. With these discount offers, you can enjoy faster

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

TP- Link Wi-fi router

* Buy the TP-Link wi-fi router featuring at Amazon Great India Festival

* The wi-fi router is AC 1200 Mbps with 4000ft. coverage. It can handle traffic from the busiest connections. 

* It can limit the parental control of various websites for children

D-Link Wi-fi router

* Buy D-Link wi-fi router featuring at Amazon Great Indian Festival

* Ac 1200 mbps Wave 2 concurrent dual band with 4 high gain omni antenna 

* To access the internet or to extend  existing wireless router

* Easy to install with mobile app or WEB GUI setup

Linksys Wi-fi Router

* Buy this Linksys wi-fi router during amazon great india festival

*  Give your guest access to wi-fi network with a speed of 1000mbps 

*  Stream multiple devices with muti user with Linksys wi-fi router

