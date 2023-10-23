Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Offers on Refrigerators with a discount of 40%

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here and you have the chance to get up to 41% Off on side by side refrigerators from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, and more. Keep your food and beverages fresher for longer periods of time. Also, save 10% by using SBI credit and debit cards.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

The biggest sale of the year Amazon Great India Festival 2023 is one of the awaited sales where people get exclusive deals and offers different products. And if you are looking for a refrigerator this festive season then don't miss this 41% off on 

Midea 591L Refrigerator

Get 45% off on this Midea Refrigerator during the amazon sale which comes with 591L capacity which is a great option for large families. Due to its invertor compressor, it has a uniform cooling which will consume less power and energy. It has a 4 spill proof toughned glass shelfs, four freezer and one removeable rack. 



LG 322L 

With 30% off on this amazing grey colour refrigerator, which will be having freezer to freeze conversion. If your refrigerator is filled with food in each and every corner so don't worry about its cooling capacity. It will be keeping away the bad smell away that will be keeping the original food's fragnance. 



Samsung 183L 

Get this amazing camellia purple colour deep door gaurd which can keep your bottles, mil and juices safe without occupying a large space. It will be maximising your savings with such an affordable rate. 



Haier 190L

Looking for a refrigerator which can be by 7 to 8 members then this will be a ideal choice. Now during this whether you are partying with your friends then with its 1 hour icing technology will blow up your mind.  Giving you a modern look with an economical rate. 



Whirlpool 240L

Whirlpool has always gained a brand recognition from many years and how could we forget it on this sale. First of all, you don't need a stabiliser it can operate in even high voltage fluctuations also. 



Panasonic 592L 

A premium black glass design which would be giving a royal look to your kitchen. And as we all are growing digital these days, so here is smart refrigerator which is having a wifi technology that prevents excess ice buildup. It comes with an LED display panel through which you can control its setting. Made with a child lock and wireless connectivity. 



