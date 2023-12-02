DNA Explained: How Cyclone 'Michaung' Got Its Name?

The formation of cyclonic storm 'Michaung' in the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected by December 3, according to the India Meteorological Department's prediction.

Myanmar proposed the name 'Michaung' which denotes fortitude and resiliency. This cyclone, when it forms, will be the sixth to form in the Indian Ocean in 2023 and the fourth cyclonic storm to form in the Bay of Bengal.

Lists of names that are alternately assigned to each tropical cyclone basin are managed by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). Names are given to cyclones that form in different ocean basins across the world by regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) in certain areas. This procedure is supervised by six RSMCs worldwide.

On or around December 4, this storm is predicted to make landfall along the coast of north Tamil Nadu, particularly near the towns of Chennai and Machilipatnam. Over Tamil Nadu, the coastal regions, and the interior of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday, the weather service has issued a 'orange' signal.

According to the IMD, the depression over Bay of Bengal “lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of 01 Dec over the Southeast and adj Southwest BoB region about 730 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 740 km east-southeast of Chennai, 860 km southeast of Nellore.”

It is expected to strengthen into a deep depression on December 2 and then, on December 3, into a cyclonic storm over the southwest portion of the Bay of Bengal. By December 4, it would hit the coastlines of south Andhra Pradesh and adjacent north Tamilnadu.