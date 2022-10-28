Elon Musk explains why he bought Twitter and what he aims to do with the platform

Elon Musk is now officially the new owner of Twitter after closing the massive $44 billion acquisition deal. The Twitter buyout deal stretched for a few months since Musk first made the offers to purchase the microblogging platform. Over the last few years, Elon Musk has been vocal about how the top management of Twitter was not able to run the platform properly and how he aims to modify it. Now following the acquisition deal, Elon Musk has shared a note for the Twitter advertisers on how he plans to take this forward with the platform. Here are a few key points from Elon Musk’s note to Twitter advertisers.
With the acquisition, Elon Musk aims to transform Twitter by loosening the service’s content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.
After the closing the Twitter deal, Musk has reportedly fired top Twitter executives including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Reuters’ report reveals that Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal was signed and both the top executives were escorted out.