Elon Musk explains why he bought Twitter and what he aims to do with the platform

Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk is now officially the new owner of Twitter after closing the massive $44 billion acquisition deal. The Twitter buyout deal stretched for a few months since Musk first made the offers to purchase the microblogging platform. Over the last few years, Elon Musk has been vocal about how the top management of Twitter was not able to run the platform properly and how he aims to modify it. Now following the acquisition deal, Elon Musk has shared a note for the Twitter advertisers on how he plans to take this forward with the platform. Here are a few key points from Elon Musk’s note to Twitter advertisers.

With the Twitter buyout, Musk aims to create a common digital town square where a wide variety of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. Musk has clarified that he will not let Twitter become a ‘free-for-all hellscape’ where anything can be said without any consequences. He has said that Twitter will adhere to the laws of the land and users will be able to choose their desired experience according to their preference. After the buyout, Musk is planning to change the advertisement algorithm to make sure that Twitter users see the ads that are relevant to them. “Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!’ Musk wrote in his notes. Musk has revealed that Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.

With the acquisition, Elon Musk aims to transform Twitter by loosening the service’s content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.

After the closing the Twitter deal, Musk has reportedly fired top Twitter executives including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Reuters’ report reveals that Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal was signed and both the top executives were escorted out.