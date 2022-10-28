Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer

Elon Musk explains why he bought Twitter and what he aims to do with the platform

Here are a few key points from Elon Musk’s note to Twitter advertisers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Elon Musk explains why he bought Twitter and what he aims to do with the platform
Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk is now officially the new owner of Twitter after closing the massive $44 billion acquisition deal. The Twitter buyout deal stretched for a few months since Musk first made the offers to purchase the microblogging platform. Over the last few years, Elon Musk has been vocal about how the top management of Twitter was not able to run the platform properly and how he aims to modify it. Now following the acquisition deal, Elon Musk has shared a note for the Twitter advertisers on how he plans to take this forward with the platform. Here are a few key points from Elon Musk’s note to Twitter advertisers.

  1. With the Twitter buyout, Musk aims to create a common digital town square where a wide variety of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.
  2. Musk has clarified that he will not let Twitter become a ‘free-for-all hellscape’ where anything can be said without any consequences. He has said that Twitter will adhere to the laws of the land and users will be able to choose their desired experience according to their preference.
  3. After the buyout, Musk is planning to change the advertisement algorithm to make sure that Twitter users see the ads that are relevant to them. “Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!’ Musk wrote in his notes.
  4. Musk has revealed that Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.

Also read: Elon Musk Twitter buyout sparks hilarious meme fest, #TwitterTakeover goes viral

With the acquisition, Elon Musk aims to transform Twitter by loosening the service’s content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.

After the closing the Twitter deal, Musk has reportedly fired top Twitter executives including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Reuters’ report reveals that Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal was signed and both the top executives were escorted out.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the former President and 'Missile Man of India'
Diwali 2022: Know how to celebrate Diwali without crackers this year
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Players who may announce retirement from the shortest format after mega event
From Ekta Kapoor's XXX to Mastizaade: Erotic films and web series that sparked controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.