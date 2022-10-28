Elon Musk Twitter buyout sparks hilarious meme fest, #TwitterTakeover goes viral

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is now officially the owner of Twitter. After closing the $44 billion acquisition deal at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, the billionaire has started making the changes that he aimed for. Elon Musk has started to fire top Twitter executives who are accused of misleading him in the deal. Musk has also released a letter to advertisers, revealing his plans for the microblogging platform. Known for his witty tweets, Elon Musk has changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’. He has also shared a video of him entering the Twitter office with a sink in his hands. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the caption of the video reads.

Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout has started a meme fest on social media platforms. Parag Agarwal, Donald Trump, Elon Musk are few of the most trending memes on Twitter currently as netizens are sharing their take on the massive acquisition. Here are a few of the best memes that you should not miss.

Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/tH7MiTMhJu — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 28, 2022

Former US president Donald Trump has issued a formal statement to congratulate Elon Musk for his Twitter acquisition and to slam the ‘woke agenda’ of old management. “Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda. I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday - we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American owned business!” Donald Trump’s statement reads.