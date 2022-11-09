Earthquake: Why Indians didn't receive Google's earthquake alert like Sundar Pichai last month

Earthquake

Multiple earthquakes hit Nepal last night and strong tremors were felt in numerous Indian cities including the Delhi-NCR. As per the reports, multiple houses have been damaged and at least six people have been killed till now. As #Earthquake is trending all over social media platforms, Indians are wondering why they didn’t receive Google’s earthquake alert about which Sundar Pichai was touting last month. For context, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared a screenshot of an Android alert that he received right before an earthquake struck California. “The alert came just before, felt like a long one, hope everyone is ok." Pichai tweeted. Following the tweet from Google executive, people around the world were quite aroused with the fact that they’ll receive earthquake alerts, however now Android users are wondering why they didn’t receive the alert last night. If you are among those Android users, here’s why you didn’t receive an earthquake alert.

What is Google earthquake alert feature and why Indians didn’t receive it

Earthquake detection and early alerts feature was rolled out by Google around 2 years ago. The tech giant collaborated with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to send earthquake alerts, powered by ShakeAlert, directly to Android devices in California. The ShakeAlert system uses signals from more than 700 seismometers installed across the state by USGS, Cal OES, University of California Berkeley, and the California Institute of Technology.

A few seconds of warning can make a difference in giving you time to drop, cover, and hold on before the shaking arrives. As installing a ground network of seismometers is not feasible in all impacted areas around the world, sending alerts ahead of earthquakes is not possible without sensitive seismometers. Due to this, the feature is currently limited to certain regions and Indian sub-continent does not have Google’s earthquake alert system yet.

It is worth noting that your Android phone can be part of the Android Earthquake Alerts System, wherever you live in the world. This means your Android phone can be a mini seismometer, joining millions of other Android phones out there to form the world’s largest earthquake detection network.

All smartphones come with tiny accelerometers that can sense signals that indicate an earthquake might be happening. If the phone detects something that it thinks may be an earthquake, it sends a signal to our earthquake detection server, along with a coarse location of where the shaking occurred. The server then combines information from many phones to figure out if an earthquake is happening.

This technology shares a fast, accurate view of the impacted area on Google Search. When you look up “earthquake” or “earthquake near me,” you’ll find relevant results for your area, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake.