DNA Explainer: Why Iran attacked Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran later wrote a letter to the United Nations, stating that it will defend itself when necessary and that it will respond with greater force if Israel launches any military aggression in the future.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Image Source: Reuters
There were reports of sirens and loud noises in the sky over Jerusalem when Iran launched an attack on Israel with more than 200 drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.

But what led Iran to attack Israel? 

The tension between the two countries stems from the Israel-Hamas war, when Iran supported Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon who carried out attacks on Israel. Iran accused Israel of killing Iranian officials in the Damascus embassy, and as a result, Iran most recently launched a direct attack on Israel. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, promised retaliation for the April 1 airstrike that killed multiple officials, including a senior commander of the Quds Force, an overseas branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran stated that the strike was retaliation against Israel, despite the fact that Israel did not acknowledge or deny its involvement in the attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in discussions with US President Joe Biden after Iran launched drones towards Israel in response to the air strike on its embassy in Syria. The Israeli Security Cabinet and War Cabinet have also held meetings regarding the situation.

Iran issued a stern warning to Israel's closest ally, asking the US to stay out of the ongoing conflict, adding that its response would be more severe if Israel made 'another mistake'.

