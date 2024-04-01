DNA Explainer: Reason behind caused sudden storm in West Bengal, Assam, Manipur

The Skymet weather report provides insight into the cause behind this alert.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the next five days in West Bengal and the northeastern regions anticipating heavy rainfall. The Skymet weather report provides insight into the cause behind this alert. It mentions the formation of a cyclonic circulation over northeastern Assam. Additionally, the influx of humid winds from the Bay of Bengal is saturating the northern and northeastern regions of the country with moisture.

In another development, a sudden storm unleashed havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to over 100 individuals, according to officials. The storm, accompanied by strong winds and hail, caused damage to numerous hutments, houses, uprooted trees, and toppled electric poles in the district headquarters town and adjacent areas of Mainaguri. The worst-hit areas included Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga, and Saptibari, where significant damage to agricultural land and crops occurred. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the loss of lives and assured assistance to those affected, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, altering her schedule, is on her way to meet the affected families, as per TMC sources.

Furthermore, Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati faced a severe storm and heavy downpour on Sunday, causing a section of the outside roof to collapse. Operations were suspended at the airport, with six flights diverted to alternate destinations due to the adverse weather conditions.

Rain and hailstorms affected various parts of Manipur on the same day, causing damage to residential and agricultural structures in Thoubal's Sapam Leikai and Khongjom villages.



(With agency inputs)