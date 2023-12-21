Criminal Law Amendment Bills: What are new provisions related to FIR, chargesheet, trial?

Key features of the bill include fixed timelines for the police to take cognisance of complaints and mercy petitions, making forensic investigation compulsory.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three revised criminal law bills aiming to overhaul the criminal justice system in the country and establish a "justice system based on Indian thinking".

The three redrafted bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill — were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Replying to a debate on the bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shah said the proposed laws were framed after comprehensive consultations and that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislation before bringing them before the House for approval.

Provisions relating to FIR, chargesheet, trial