Headlines

Parliament security breach: Counter Intelligence Unit brings all 6 accused together to match sequence of events

DNA Explainer: Know how Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is modified version of IPC

Criminal Law Amendment Bills: What are new provisions related to FIR, chargesheet, trial?

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this superstar was first choice for Baazigar, rejected role due to…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Criminal Law Amendment Bills: What are new provisions related to FIR, chargesheet, trial?

Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

This actor starred in Guinness World Record film, walked off from sets when Yash Johar arranged 99 camels instead of 100

10 Most gorgeous snakes

Health benefits of eating guava in winter

IPL 2024 Auction: Most expensive players bought by each team

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this superstar was first choice for Baazigar, rejected role due to…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shares his excitement to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Criminal Law Amendment Bills: What are new provisions related to FIR, chargesheet, trial?

Key features of the bill include fixed timelines for the police to take cognisance of complaints and mercy petitions, making forensic investigation compulsory.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three revised criminal law bills aiming to overhaul the criminal justice system in the country and establish a "justice system based on Indian thinking". 

The three redrafted bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill — were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Replying to a debate on the bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shah said the proposed laws were framed after comprehensive consultations and that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislation before bringing them before the House for approval.

Provisions relating to FIR, chargesheet, trial

  • The CrPC did not specify a deadline for filing a FIR. However, BNSS specifies certain timelines. For less serious violations, a formal complaint must be filed within three days following the offence. Preliminary investigations for offences carrying sentences of three to seven years in jail must be finished within fourteen days, and a formal complaint must be filed based on the findings.
  • Within 90 days of filing the first chargesheet, further investigation has to be completed. 
  • The magistrate has to decide on taking cognizance of the chargesheet within 14 days. 
  • time limit for sending the medical reports of victims of sexula violence has been introduced.
  • To write charges, decide on discharge petitions, and file applications for discharge, a timeline was presented.
  • A hearing without witnesses. Trial in absentia may be conducted if the accused fails to appear in court within ninety days.
  • First-time offenders may be released from undertrial imprisonment after serving a third of their sentence; in other circumstances, they may serve a half period.
  • Petitioners for mercy against the death penalty must be convicted. No outside parties or NGOs may submit a petition for compassion. A mercy petition must be submitted within 30 days of the Supreme Court's decision on the appeal. e-FIR: New provisions for filing FIRs electronically. Women, who might be reluctant to approach a police station to report sexual violence, will especially benefit from this.
  •  
  • Video recording is required during search procedures.
  • The team from the Forensic Science Laboratory is required to visit crime scenes. Conviction rates will rise thanks to forensic evidence.
  • Summary Trials: Previously, only offences carrying a maximum two-year sentence were eligible for summary trials. It has now been raised to three years.
  • It will be assumed that sanction has been given if, within 120 days, no decision is made about the sanction for the prosecution of civil servants. 
  • Provisions for the seizure of fugitive felons' property. Previously, the accused could only be designated fugitives in 19 cases. It has since been raised to 120 offences. There is a new Witness Protection Programme that all states must announce. provisions were added allowing the sale of goods and automobiles confiscated during criminal activity, with the consent of the court, within 30 days of the collection of video and photographic evidence. since a result, police stations around the nation will be less burdened, since criminal properties are no longer abandoned for decades.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Three new criminal bills passed in Lok Sabha: 8 key points

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

SA vs IND: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks shine as South Africa beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs receive first ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE