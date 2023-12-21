Criminal Law Amendment Bills: What are new provisions related to FIR, chargesheet, trial?

Key features of the bill include fixed timelines for the police to take cognisance of complaints and mercy petitions, making forensic investigation compulsory.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three revised criminal law bills aiming to overhaul the criminal justice system in the country and establish a "justice system based on Indian thinking".
The three redrafted bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill — were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.
These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.
Replying to a debate on the bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shah said the proposed laws were framed after comprehensive consultations and that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislation before bringing them before the House for approval.
Provisions relating to FIR, chargesheet, trial
- The CrPC did not specify a deadline for filing a FIR. However, BNSS specifies certain timelines. For less serious violations, a formal complaint must be filed within three days following the offence. Preliminary investigations for offences carrying sentences of three to seven years in jail must be finished within fourteen days, and a formal complaint must be filed based on the findings.
- Within 90 days of filing the first chargesheet, further investigation has to be completed.
- The magistrate has to decide on taking cognizance of the chargesheet within 14 days.
- time limit for sending the medical reports of victims of sexula violence has been introduced.
- To write charges, decide on discharge petitions, and file applications for discharge, a timeline was presented.
- A hearing without witnesses. Trial in absentia may be conducted if the accused fails to appear in court within ninety days.
- First-time offenders may be released from undertrial imprisonment after serving a third of their sentence; in other circumstances, they may serve a half period.
- Petitioners for mercy against the death penalty must be convicted. No outside parties or NGOs may submit a petition for compassion. A mercy petition must be submitted within 30 days of the Supreme Court's decision on the appeal. e-FIR: New provisions for filing FIRs electronically. Women, who might be reluctant to approach a police station to report sexual violence, will especially benefit from this.
- Video recording is required during search procedures.
- The team from the Forensic Science Laboratory is required to visit crime scenes. Conviction rates will rise thanks to forensic evidence.
- Summary Trials: Previously, only offences carrying a maximum two-year sentence were eligible for summary trials. It has now been raised to three years.
- It will be assumed that sanction has been given if, within 120 days, no decision is made about the sanction for the prosecution of civil servants.
- Provisions for the seizure of fugitive felons' property. Previously, the accused could only be designated fugitives in 19 cases. It has since been raised to 120 offences. There is a new Witness Protection Programme that all states must announce. provisions were added allowing the sale of goods and automobiles confiscated during criminal activity, with the consent of the court, within 30 days of the collection of video and photographic evidence. since a result, police stations around the nation will be less burdened, since criminal properties are no longer abandoned for decades.