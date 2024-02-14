Yash to play Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan? Know the truth behind viral rumours

Twitter
Headlines

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India, star pacer returns

CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he rejected this multiple Oscar-winning film: 'I felt I was cheating and being dishonest...'

PM Modi inaugurates first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India, star pacer returns

CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi

Harmful effects of drinking water in plastic bottles

7 health benefits of black cardamom

Soaked superfoods to eat on empty stomach to promote weight loss and immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he rejected this multiple Oscar-winning film: 'I felt I was cheating and being dishonest...'

Yash to play Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan? Know the truth behind viral rumours

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Yash to play Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan? Know the truth behind viral rumours

There have been reports that Yash will portray Lord Hanuman in Jai HanuMan, the sequel to Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma's 2024 blockbuster HanuMan. Read on to know the truth behind the same.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Telugu-language superhero film HanuMan, helmed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by Teja Sajja, turned out to be the first surprise package of 2024 as it received rave reviews from audiences and critics. Released in the cinemas on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti, the film emerged as the blockbuster earning Rs 286 crore at the worldwide box office, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

On the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, the filmmaker Prasanth Varma announced its sequel titled Jai HanuMan. Since the last few days, there have been reports that the Kannada superstar Yash, who starred in the two KGF blockbusters, has been roped in to play Lord Hanuman in Jai HanuMan.

However, a source from Yash’s team has confirmed that these reports are baseless and false. Speaking about the rumours of Yash playing the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film, a reliable source from his team confirmed, "There is no truth to the reports, he is not considering any such role. Rocking Star Yash puts a lot of time and consideration into each film he chooses to do, and right now he is completely consumed with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups."

Toxic is being directed by actress-filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. The gangster-based action drama will originally be made in Kannada and it will be a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam dubbed versions. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Yash will soon begin shooting Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film, which hasn't been officially announced yet, has already become one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema.

READ | This south superstar to reportedly play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, it's not Dhanush or Naga Chaitanya

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Mercedes, Fortuner, 1.25 kg gold and more..' Groom receives gift worth crores, still not India's most expensive wedding

Tata Motors slashes Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tiago EV prices buy up to Rs 1.2 lakh, price now starts at Rs…

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 275 crore for a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; has no solo hit since

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

'New beginning in political career': Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan announces decision to join BJP after quitting Cong

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE