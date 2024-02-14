Yash to play Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan? Know the truth behind viral rumours

There have been reports that Yash will portray Lord Hanuman in Jai HanuMan, the sequel to Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma's 2024 blockbuster HanuMan. Read on to know the truth behind the same.

The Telugu-language superhero film HanuMan, helmed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by Teja Sajja, turned out to be the first surprise package of 2024 as it received rave reviews from audiences and critics. Released in the cinemas on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti, the film emerged as the blockbuster earning Rs 286 crore at the worldwide box office, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

On the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, the filmmaker Prasanth Varma announced its sequel titled Jai HanuMan. Since the last few days, there have been reports that the Kannada superstar Yash, who starred in the two KGF blockbusters, has been roped in to play Lord Hanuman in Jai HanuMan.

However, a source from Yash’s team has confirmed that these reports are baseless and false. Speaking about the rumours of Yash playing the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film, a reliable source from his team confirmed, "There is no truth to the reports, he is not considering any such role. Rocking Star Yash puts a lot of time and consideration into each film he chooses to do, and right now he is completely consumed with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups."

Toxic is being directed by actress-filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. The gangster-based action drama will originally be made in Kannada and it will be a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam dubbed versions. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Yash will soon begin shooting Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film, which hasn't been officially announced yet, has already become one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema.



READ | This south superstar to reportedly play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, it's not Dhanush or Naga Chaitanya